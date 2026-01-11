Bills' Josh Allen poised to break Tom Brady NFL record in Wild Card vs. Jaguars

James Cook is the NFL's leading rusher. The passing defense is ranked No. 1 in the league.

Leading receiver Dalton Kincaid is back healthy. Yadda, yadda and more yadda.

When push comes to shove Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Bills Mafia - like the rest of the league - knows what the Buffalo Bills will turn to — Josh Allen's legs.

Despite the Bills' annual tweaks on both sides of the ball, the reigning MVP remains the most important weapon and determining factor in Buffalo's success. In the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars, Allen can use his legs to pass a legend: Tom Brady.

First things first, Allen and his ailing foot looked fine arriving at EverBank Stadium Sunday morning. No limp. Oozing with confidence.

As for the game, sure Cook will get his touches and Kincaid will get his targets. But if history is any indication, the most important snaps will feature Allen running with the ball tucked under his arm.

He only needs three more carries and one more touchdown to surpass Brady. There's a great chance both of Brady's marks fall Sunday.

Allen already has an NFL record nine playoff games of 8+ carries. He also has the most postseason wins (7) without an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Allen, of course, has been more productive than Brady on the ground in far fewer games. Alllen on Sunday will play his 14th playoff game; Brady played in a league-record 48.

Tom Brady

Playoff record: 35-13

Playoff rushes: 114

Playoff rushing yards: 133

Playoff rushing TDs: 7

Josh Allen

Playoff record: 7-6

Playoff rushes: 112

Playoff yards: 668

Playoff rushing TDs: 7

Josh Allen | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

