Bills' Josh Allen poised to break Tom Brady NFL record in Wild Card vs. Jaguars
James Cook is the NFL's leading rusher. The passing defense is ranked No. 1 in the league.
Leading receiver Dalton Kincaid is back healthy. Yadda, yadda and more yadda.
When push comes to shove Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Bills Mafia - like the rest of the league - knows what the Buffalo Bills will turn to — Josh Allen's legs.
MORE: ESPN posts surprising Bills' player touchdown prediction vs. Jaguars
Despite the Bills' annual tweaks on both sides of the ball, the reigning MVP remains the most important weapon and determining factor in Buffalo's success. In the Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars, Allen can use his legs to pass a legend: Tom Brady.
First things first, Allen and his ailing foot looked fine arriving at EverBank Stadium Sunday morning. No limp. Oozing with confidence.
As for the game, sure Cook will get his touches and Kincaid will get his targets. But if history is any indication, the most important snaps will feature Allen running with the ball tucked under his arm.
He only needs three more carries and one more touchdown to surpass Brady. There's a great chance both of Brady's marks fall Sunday.
Allen already has an NFL record nine playoff games of 8+ carries. He also has the most postseason wins (7) without an appearance in the Super Bowl.
MORE: What Bills' flimsy playoff road history says about Super Bowl LX chances
Allen, of course, has been more productive than Brady on the ground in far fewer games. Alllen on Sunday will play his 14th playoff game; Brady played in a league-record 48.
Tom Brady
Playoff record: 35-13
Playoff rushes: 114
Playoff rushing yards: 133
Playoff rushing TDs: 7
Josh Allen
Playoff record: 7-6
MORE: Is Josh Allen fully healthy for Bills' playoff opener vs. Jaguars on Sunday?
Playoff rushes: 112
Playoff yards: 668
Playoff rushing TDs: 7
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt