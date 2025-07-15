Bills forced to make troubling decision on rookie edge rusher ahead of training camp
It's the first curveball of the summer for the Buffalo Bills, already putting the next-man-up mantra to the test.
Per the NFL daily transactions wire, the Bills have place third-round rookie defensive end Landon Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with training camp practice set to kick off in eight days. Even with the designation, he still counts toward Buffalo's 90-man roster limit.
The unexpected news comes on the day that rookies were required to report to Bills' camp. The veterans won't arrive until July 22.
Although no details are currently available, Jackson presumably suffered an injury while away from the team in the weeks following June minicamp. That assumption is based on the fact that he was practicing without issue before Buffalo went on summer break.
The good news is that Jackson is eligible to come off of the PUP list at any time during training camp. Of course, it's contingent on how serious the unknown injury turns out to be.
Jackson, the No. 72 overall draft pick, was reportedly fitting in nicely on the defensive front, so much so that defensive coordinator Bobby Babich alluded to his three-down potential down the road.
"And then really when it comes down to it, just really kind of what we were looking for when you talk about the run game and the pass game and being a three-down defensive end. That's important," said Babich. "Certainly, he has a long way to go in adapting and him earning the right to play and carve out a role for himself, but he's doing a good job. A heck of a dude, and I'm happy he's here."
The 6-foot-6 Jackson, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, showed elite athleticism at the NFL Combine where he bested all edge rusher prospects by recording a 40.5-inch vertical jump.
Ideally, Jackson can contribute as a rookie rotational piece behind presumed starters Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa. As of now, however, it's wait-and-see mode until the Bills provide some clarity on the developing situation.
