Bills' first-round rookie CB may incur wait behind veteran revered by Sean McDermott
Don't underestimate the power of experience, especially when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' defensive secondary.
The Bills will have a new starting cornerback opposite Christian Benford, and the CB2 role is one of the team's four hottest position battles heading into training camp with practice slated to start on July 23.
Although first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston has shown no indication he'll be a Kaiir Elam-like disappointment, it's the experienced mentor who will win the starting job, at least for the season's first few weeks.
The Bills seemingly brought veteran Tre'Davious White back to be more than just a culture builder. In other words, this is different than the 2024 Micah Hyde signing. One full season removed from the Achilles' tear that essentially ended his first Bills' tenure
Here's the full CB2 position battle breakdown with White as the projected winner.
CB2 (starter)
2024 Starter: Rasul Douglas (UFA)
Candidates: Maxwell Hairston (R) Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson, Dorian Jackson (R), Ja'Marcus Ingram
Projected Week 1 Starter: Tre'Davious White
It's important to note that this prediction is, by no means, intended to be an indictment of Hairston.
The simple fact is that it's hard for rookies to live up to the standard expected by head coach Sean McDermott. Over the coach's eight-year tenure, it's been unusual for a first-year player to start in Week 1 with 2022 sixth-round pick Christian Benford being a rare exception.
It's more than possible that Hairston earns increased reps as the year progresses, but the Bills can alleviate any early pressure by letting him learn behind White, who is absolutely revered by McDermott and the front office.
Upon his return to Orchard Park after one season away, split with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, White appeared to instantly embrace a mentor's role during OTAs and minicamp.
"When you have a player or a person, in this case, like Tre, it doesn't surprise you when you see them turning around and helping a young player like Max, like Dorian, and beyond," said McDermott at the start of June minicamp.
When it comes to Hairston, White isn't the lone competition standing in the way of a starting job.
Former Bills' starter Dane Jackson is also back in the mix after spending the 2024 campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Ja'Marcus Ingram also deserves an honest look after holding his own during a few emergency starts last season. Day 3 rookie Dorian Strong has also shown a skill set that will potentially translate well at the NFL level.
White, the Bills' 2017 first-round draft pick, however, has a unique history that appears to carry significant weight.
"I just believe in my heart that there's something deeper behind all of it with Trey, because I know what this place means to him. I know what he means to us and to me. And then I just feel like, you know, he wants to see the Bills continue to do good for years and years to come," said McDermott.
It's not often to hear an NFL head coach reveal such strong appreciation and excitement for a particular player's presence.
Then, there's the idea that there likely is no more fundamentally sound player on the roster than White, but is the body still capable of doing what the mind needs it to?
After struggling with the Rams, White was serviceable for the Ravens. In seven appearances down the stretch, he was targeted on only 10 passes and held the opposition to 27 total yards.
There's no doubt that White can exercise sound technique, but does he still have something left in his legs? If so, he will win the position going away. If not, his experience and guile will keep him in the picture.
