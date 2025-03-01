NFL MVP honor aside, Bills GM says Josh Allen has 'chip' on his shoulder
Josh Allen went from an overlooked quarterback from a small school quarterback to the league MVP. The Buffalo Bills selected Allen seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, which was seen as a risky selection at the time. Allen proved to have a rocket for an arm, but his accuracy was questionable — and he didn't face elite talent at Wyoming.
Before long, the Bills were proven right in taking the risk as Allen became one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. By 2024, he was named the best player in the league, capturing his first NFL MVP.
The same drive that propelled Allen to elite status keeps him motivated according to general manager Brandon Beane. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Beane said Allen has a "chip" after failing to get to — and win — the Super Bowl.
"He had a non-traditional journey," Beane said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Junior college, emailing all these coaches to get a scholarship, gets one offer at Wyoming. We know all the people that were questioning 'could he play quarterback at the NFL?' He gets drafted where he was drafted. He was criticized, we were criticized for doing it. He never wavered, he took the criticism. He's always had that chip. Doing our research, this young man, he had a chip long before people were giving him reasons to have a chip. He's got a chip now, as excited as he was and honored to win the MVP. He knows and we know the ultimate goal is to win a championship. That didn't remove any chip winning the MVP."
Allen has led the Bills to a 76-34 record in seven years as the starter. They've won double-digits six seasons in a row and have made the AFC Championship Game twice.
RELATED: Bills Pro Bowl RB James Cook hints at range of salary he expects in contract extension
The Kansas City Chiefs knocked them off in both instances and that's left Allen with a bad taste in his mouth. That taste is unlikely to go away until he knocks off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —