Buffalo Bills ‘calculated risk’ could dictate pass rush in 2025
The Buffalo Bills are once again entering the new season with high expectations. As they begin their 2025 training camp, they believe they have what it takes to win it all this year.
Bills fans know all too well the pain of falling just short, which is what happened in 2024. In an effort to finally get over the hump, Buffalo focused on defense in both free agency and the NFL draft.
Of all the moves they made, however, one stands out as the most important to watch when training camp kicks off — the addition of Joey Bosa.
Buffalo replaced Von Miller with Bosa, who is an upgrade when healthy. The problem is he’s rarely been healthy, and has already been dealing with a calf injury since signing. That’s why The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia called his signing a “calculated risk,” while saying he’s capable of providing a “big swing.”
”The big question is whether Bosa can stay healthy in the run-up to the season and how they’ll manage his practice reps to ensure it happens. He already had a calf injury that cost him all of the spring practices. Bosa is one of the players who can provide a true big swing one way or another to their results this year, and his overall health and effectiveness in camp will dictate a lot of it.” —Joe Buscaglia, The Athletic
Bosa signed for $12.6 million for one season, which would be a bargain if he plays to his potential. He’s also missed 23 games the past three seasons, making this a roll of the dice.
