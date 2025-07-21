SI places Bills amongst distinguished dozen heading into training camp
There are 20 NFL teams on the outside looking in, but the Buffalo Bills are not one of them.
With reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen as their quarterback, and continuity in multiple key areas, the Bills appear primed to chase a sixth consecutive AFC East title and beyond.
In reality, the expectations have never been higher. The Bills need to play in Super Bowl LX, or the season will be considered a disappointment by the large majority of Bills Mafia.
"I'm not afraid to say Super Bowl or bust with them," said Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer last month.
Hence, it's no surprise that the Bills are amongst SI's "The 12 Teams That Can Win Super Bowl LX."
The Bills are listed along with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders as teams "that can actually win the Super Bowl."
"You’re going to hear me talk about depth a lot over the next few paragraphs. As I’ve said all offseason, I am less impressed that Buffalo added Joey Bosa than I am that the team has real competition with upside at almost every defensive line position, including a rotation of up to 12 players. That’s how the Eagles demolished teams last year ... Anyone who watched the Bills a year ago would agree that the offense wasn’t the problem. It was a defense that was suspect against the pass and solid against the run—but with room for upside. Combine all that with Buffalo’s entrenched QB-coach combination, and that the quarterback is a certified MVP, and you have an obvious inclusion onto this list." — Conor Orr
In terms of wagering odds, DraftKings currently lists the Bills and Ravens as co-favorites at +600 (6:1). The Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles are next at +700 (7:1) followed by the Chiefs at +850 (17:2).
The Bills will open the regular season by hosting the Ravens on Sunday Night Football on September 7. Including Baltimore, Buffalo faces five of the 12 "legitimate" Super Bowl contenders during the regular season. The Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals and Buccaneers will all visit Highmark Stadium for its swan song.
