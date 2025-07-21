3 Buffalo Bills Undrafted free agents with best chance to make roster
The Buffalo Bills are set to kick off training camp at St. John Fisher this week.
It's the start of a new season as the Bills look to get the bad taste out of their mouths following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. It was their second time in five years falling one game short of the Super Bowl, yet they’ve remained legitimate contenders for six straight years.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills 53-man roster prediction entering 2025 training camp
That means they have a strong roster, one that received an influx of talent on the defensive side of the ball. This makes it tough for undrafted free agents to crack the 53-man roster, but it's not impossible. Joe Andreessen made his mark last season, and these three rookies could follow in his footsteps.
Wande Owens, S
Safety is arguably the weakest link on the Bills' roster. Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin were fine, but they need Cole Bishop to take a step forward in his second season to really maximize their defense.
Other than those three, Darrick Forest and Jordan Hancock fill out the depth chart, meaning Wande Owens has a shot at making the cut. Owens is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound safety who had 111 tackles and one interception for New Hampshire in 2024. He played cornerback at Yale, so he has coverage skills, but special teams will be his calling card if he wants to get noticed.
Keleki Latu, TE
The Bills have great depth at tight end with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox leading the way. Fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes has the TE3 job well in hand, but if Buffalo goes with four players at the position, Keleki Latu could be their choice.
RELATED: Why Bills' Keon Coleman is primed for 'biggest jump' to 'dominant' outside WR
Latu is lengthy at 6-foot-6, but needs to add more muscle mass. He's a willing blocker, which is important, and has a wide catch radius. Far from a refined product, Latu offers plenty of potential, which is what makes him intriguing.
Keonta Jenkins, LB
Keonta Jenkins might have the best chance of all UDFAs to make the roster in Buffalo due to his versatility. He played safety and linebacker at Virginia Tech, giving him excellent coverage skills for the position. He's aggressive when attacking the ball, evidenced by his nine pass defenses, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions during his collegiate career.
There's a lot of talent ahead of him, which will make it difficult, but his versatility might be enough to keep him on the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —