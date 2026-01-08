Sean McDermott seems to take veiled shot at Bills' GM through comments on Jaguars' WR

Earlier this week, when discussing the Buffalo Bills’ Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sean McDermott made some interesting comments regarding a Jaguars’ wide receiver.

And they appeared to many to be a veiled shot at the Bills’ general manager.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His words

Amid complimenting the Jaguars’ offense, McDermott took a sudden, unprompted turn to shower praise on WR Jakobi Meyers, who Jacksonville acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

“I thought one of the moves that's made a difference for them offensively is adding Jakobi Meyers,” said McDermott.

The comments were particularly curious considering Bills general manager Brandon Beane came up empty at the deadline in his own pursuit of a game-changing pass catcher, with Meyers being among those Buffalo had reportedly been targeting.

“Good pick up for them,” he added. “You know, probably a guy that's quite honestly been undervalued in his career, but going against him in New England, a ton of respect for his game, both in the run game and what he does there and also in the pass game.”

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His production

Meyers has been a stalwart for the Jaguars since they traded fourth and sixth-round picks to obtain his services. In nine games with Jacksonville this season, the seven-year pro has totaled 42 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns, helping provide a much-needed boost for its passing game.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ group of wide receivers has continued to struggle to make a meaningful impact. Four of Buffalo’s top six WRs in terms of yards receiving this season were tight ends or running backs. That’s not an ideal situation for a team hoping to claim a Super Bowl championship.

So, while it may be somewhat of a stretch to extrapolate McDermott’s comments as far as him ripping the team’s general manager’s failures at the trade deadline, it is not preposterous to think the Bills’ head coach is a bit peeved as he gets set to enter a matchup against a player his team seemed to have a chance to reel in months ago.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

