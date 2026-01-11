Bills' weak All-Pro representation raises question on Brandon Beane's job performance

Even though the Buffalo Bills won 12 games and have made the playoffs each of the last seven seasons, they were only able to nab two All-Pro selections.

And while some players may have been snubbed, this is also an indictment of a bigger issue. Even though the Bills have performed well on the field, it’s hard to dispute some of their lack of talent, too.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has been lauded for his prowess in roster building. But it’s hard to ignore some of his mishaps in recent years. Simply put, the Bills’ roster does not have as much talent as the general public assumes.

It’s easy to read between the lines of Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott in a message he shared with the media this week. There’s a bevy of examples as to how Beane’s magic has seemed to wear off.

One immediate concern is the receiving corps. While Josh Allen is arguably the best player in the sport, he has been held back by a group of pass catchers that includes Keon Coleman, Brandin Cooks and Josh Palmer. Coleman and Palmer have been colossal disappointments this season.

And while Cooks has had moments, it’s inexcusable for a QB talent in his prime like Allen to be leaning so heavily on a 32-year-old WR in the twilight of his career.



It makes it that much worse, though, when you factor in the investment into Von Miller, theAmari Cooper trade, as well as not adding players through the draft or at the trade deadline, like Ladd McConkey or Jaylen Waddle.

Do we even need to revisit the Darius Slay and Ja’Marcus Ingram situation?

There’s also the “reunion tour” additions as well. No one is saying there’s not room for players like Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White or Dane Jackson. But to be relying on former Bills’ starters so heavily after they’ve been cast away from other teams is irresponsible.

There’s no doubt Beane has had a strong tenure while serving as Buffalo’s GM. But he needs to be held responsible for the lack of All-Pro talent on the Bills roster once again.

