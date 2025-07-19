4 Bills' player unknowns with training camp practice kicking off July 23
The Buffalo Bills' roster features plenty of proven commodities, including reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback.
Gearing up for a run at a sixth consecutive AFC East title, the Bills boasted perfect attendance at their June minicamp, and there was an expectation that the team will open training camp at full strength.
Although there are no major concerns as Buffalo's veterans prepare to report to St. John Fisher University on July 22 (practice starts July 23), there is uncertainty surrounding a handful of individuals.
Here are four player questions that will be answered in the first few days of training camp.
James Cook's presence and participation
Bills' starting running back James Cook wants a contract extension, and substantial pay raise, as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. While the two sides seem far apart on what a new contract's average annual value will look like, Cook appears willing to keep the football and the business separate, for now.
Avoiding financial penalty, Cook attended Buffalo's mandatory minicamp and participated in full. The running back, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each of the past two seasons, claimed to be focused on winning games with his team, hinting that he'll be ready to work at training camp. Will Cook indeed show up for work at St. John Fisher University and will his contract status be a distraction?
Maxwell Hairston's progress
The last time we saw first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, he was limping off the field at the end of a June minicamp practice. General manager Brandon Beane subsequently reported that Hairston tweaked his hamstring and should be ready to roll when camp starts.
If the idea is for him to win a starting cornerback job, it's imperative that Hairston is available and unhampered from Day 1. In addition to any potential lingering effects from the injury, the rookie needs to prove that he's comfortable and capable at the NFL level.
Landon Jackson's availability
While early returns suggested that the Bills may have found a steal in third-round rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson, there was a cause for concern that emerged this past week. As rookies reported to training camp, Buffalo placed Jackson on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
It's unknown how serious that apparent injury is, and it could simply be a procedural move on the Bills' part. Chances are long-term concern does not exist as the active PUP players count toward the team's 90-man roster limit. Still, it's worth wondering if the issue affects Jackson's availability once practice starts?
Joey Bosa's health
In late May, the Bills reported that veteran defensive end Joey Bosa had strained his calf. As a result, Buffalo put their top free-agent addition on the shelf for the remainder of OTAs. With injuries costing Bosa 23 games over the past three seasons, naturally, there is concern about his durability over the long haul.
Bosa was seen working off to the side with trainers during the Bills' minicamp in June while team brass shared optimism that he'll be fully healthy in time for training camp. Will the five-time Pro Bowl selection be moving fluidly once the practices start?
