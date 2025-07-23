Bills Central

Former Bill gets second chance in NFL with AFC rival

Remembered by Bills' fans for one iconic game, this RB completed his uphill battle to return to pro football

The Bills' Nyheim Hines returns this kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown against the Patriots. This was his second kickoff return for a touchdown in a 35-23 Buffalo win.
The Bills' Nyheim Hines returns this kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown against the Patriots. This was his second kickoff return for a touchdown in a 35-23 Buffalo win. Ag3i6708 / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
Despite playing just nine games in a Buffalo Bills uniform, running back Nyheim Hines holds one of the most iconic single-game performances in the Sean McDermott era. Following an accident during the 2023 offseason, his future in the NFL was in doubt.

Hines has officially reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, giving the pass-catching back a chance to make the 53 man roster after missing the last two years due to his ACL injury.

Midway through his fifth season in Indianapolis, the Colts traded Hines to the Bills in exchange for Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick. In nine games, he caught five passes for 53 yards and one touchdown, adding two kick return touchdowns to his boxscore in Week 18.

Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines runs back the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Patriots / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

A week after Buffalo's primetime game versus the Cincinnati Bengals was cancelled following the Damar Hamlin incident, Hines returned the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots for a 96 yard touchdown. Later in the game, Hines took another kick to the house, this time 101 yards, helping the Bills defeat their AFC East rivals 35-23.

A jet ski accident in the offseason tore Hines' ACL. After his release from the Bills, he signed with the Cleveland Browns but never saw the field. He faces an uphill battle to make LA's roster, after the team spent significant capital adding to the position room. The Chargers signed Najee Harris to a one year, $5.25 million contract, and drafted Omarion Hampton with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, and Jaret Patterson round out a deep RB room for Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman.

Nyheim Hine
Bills running back Nyheim Hines scores on this 10 yard reception. Ag3i6020 / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

