Bills' defense won't have first-round rookie for playoff opener vs. Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills will need to advance past the Jacksonville Jaguars if first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston will have a chance to make his NFL playoff debut this year.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott named Hairston as one of three players already ruled out for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on January 11 with the rookie joining veteran linebacker Terrel Bernard as well as safety Damar Hamlin, who is still on Injured Reserve.
Hairston suffered an ankle injury late during the January 4 regular season finale against the New York Jets, missing the last five defensive snaps in the 35-8 victory.
On Monday, McDermott labeled Hairston as unlikely to be available this week, meaning the Bills have had some time to prepare for his absence.
Shorthanded at CB
In Week 18, the Bills had only three true boundary cornerbacks on their active 53-man roster with Hairston available alongside veteran starters Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White.
While Buffalo was able to rest Benford against the Jets, White stepped up for the team and played all 48 snaps with Hairston starting on the opposite side.
In the wake of Hairston's injury, the Bills signed veteran Dane Jackson off the practice squad and onto the active roster. Subsequently, they brought undrafted rookie cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. back in a practice squad capacity.
Hairston's rollercoaster campaign
An LCL injury sidelined Hairston early during training camp, stunting the rookie's development and landing him on IR for the first six weeks of the season. Hairston, the fastest prospect at the 2025 NFL Combine, eventually made his debut on October 26 against the Carolina Panthers.
When active, Hairston has made for some encouraging moments with his speed proving useful. He made interceptions in back-to-back weeks against the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Over 11 games, the Kentucky product has made 18 tackles while seeing 348 defensive snaps
