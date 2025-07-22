Bills Central

Bills' starting offensive lineman and key backup not ready to practice, land on PUP list

The Buffalo Bills removed a rookie DE from the Physically Unable to Perform list, but added two offensive linemen at training camp on Tuesday

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) walks off the field with teammates Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) walks off the field with teammates Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It happens every summer, and it's not necessarily reason to sweat.

The Buffalo Bills placed two offensive linemen on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday at St. John Fisher University.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown and second-year interior chess piece Sedrick Van Pran Granger are not yet cleared to practice, but the team can remove them from the PUP list at anytime. They also count toward the Bills' 90-man roster limit.

The news came across the NFL transaction wire on the same day that Buffalo announced it had lifted rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson's PUP designation. It's worth noting, however, that Jackson arrived one week earlier on July 15 along with his fellow rookies.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) makes a block
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62) makes a block on Chicago Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville (47) in the third quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

All three aforementioned players were active during June minicamp. Afterwards, general manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence that the entire roster would be ready to go for the start of training camp.

The 27-year-old Brown has battled back problems since being drafted by the Bills at No. 93 overall in 2021, but recent availability has not been an issue. He started every game in 2023 and made 15 regular season starts last year. He missed only one game due to a mild mid-season ankle sprain and sat out the Week 18 finale with the rest of the starters in 2024.

Buffalo locked Brown up for the long term with a lucrative contract extension at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Van Pran-Granger, an early fifth-round pick, was active for 16 regular season games as a rookie, but he played sparingly. The center was known for his durability while competing for Georgia.

The Bills are scheduled to practice on Wednesday, July 23, and more information on the two PUP players will likely surface.

Spencer Brown run blocks
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, carrying the ball, keeps low as teammate Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown blocks opening a spot for him during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

