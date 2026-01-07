Bills' former starter nearing return from IR ahead of Wild Card game vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills are close to getting a former starter back from Injured Reserve ahead of this weekend’s Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Damar Hamlin has been on IR since Oct. 11 due to a pectoral injury sustained during a practice, but Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday that the Bills opened Hamlin’s 21-day window to return to action.

Another addition

Hamlin will join the Bills’ safety group that has been solidified under the services of second-year pro Cole Bishop and veteran Jordan Poyer this season. However, with Poyer remaining out due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, there is a chance Buffalo could need to activate Hamlin as soon as this week.

Poyer was deemed limited by the Bills’ head coach for Wednesday’s practice, but there is no telling whether or not he will be well enough to play this weekend in Jacksonville.

Experienced player

Hamlin has previously started 27 games for the Bills throughout his career, with 14 of those coming during the 2024 campaign. He finished last season with 89 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed while finishing fourth in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.

Elsewhere on the roster, the Bills are also equipped with safeties Cam Lewis, rookie Jordan Hancock and midseason addition Darnell Savage. If Poyer cannot play once again to begin the playoffs, Buffalo may be inclined to go with Hamlin’s starting experience over one of their other options.

