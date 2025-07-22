Bills return to retro uniform for first time since 2021
The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that the red helmet beloved by fans would be brought back for 2025, but that wasn't the only piece of equipment they announced that will be coming back.
In addition to the red helmet, which will be worn Week 18 against the Jets, the Bills will be wearing their "Standing Buffalo" throwback uniforms and helmet decals for two games in the final season of the old Highmark Stadium.
The Bills will wear these jerseys in their Week 6 road matchup on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, who will also be wearing throwbacks for that game, and their Week 11 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The "Standing Buffalo" uniform last saw the field in the Bills' Week 8 home game against the Miami Dolphins in 2021, a 26-11 victory for Buffalo. The Bills have won five straight home contests in these uniforms.
The uniform brings the Bills back to the late days of the AFL and into the early days of the 1970 merger. They wore this uniform and helmet combo from 1965 to 1973 with an AFL title mixed into the combo's first year.
The Bills' red helmet may get most of the attention in 2025, but the return of the "Standing Buffalo" uniforms is a reason to celebrate in itself.
