James Cook reportedly makes decision on attending Buffalo Bills' training camp

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will be in attendance at training camp.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With Buffalo Bills' veterans reporting to training camp on Tuesday, all eyes are on running back James Cook, who is a holdout candidate as he seeks a new contract from the team.

Well, a big question was answered on Tuesday morning, when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook is indeed going to be at training camp, but it isn't clear if he'll take part.

"As the Bills report to camp, sources say (two-time) Pro Bowl RB James Cook will be there, though it remains to be seen how involved he’ll be on the field," Pelissero wrote.

Cook did take part in mandatory minicamp in June, but that does not mean he'll be practicing fully at training camp. Cook could very well hold in in the hopes of sparking more urgency from Buffalo. He could also opt to hold out from the start of the season, although we've seen that backfire in the past.

Cook is looking for a new deal as he enters the final season of his current one. The former second-round pick is coming off a season in which he posted his second 1,000-yard showing on the ground and tallied 23 total touchdowns, including 16 rushing.

running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) works out with running back James Cook (4)
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) works out with running back James Cook (4) during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There's no question Cook is vital to the Bills' offense in 2025, but that clearly hasn't made things easier in contract negotiations between the two sides.

Cook has previously hinted he wants about $15 million annually, which would rank him fourth at the position.

However, the cap-strapped Bills, who don't have a positive outlook financially over the next few years, will have to weight paying Cook big money at a position that has been devalued over the years.

The Bills might feel its better to save that money in order to put it toward other needs down the road. If that's the case, it's very possible Cook will depart in free agency in 2026.

James Cook (4) during Minicamp
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

