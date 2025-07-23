HBO drops 'Hard Knocks' trailer ahead of Buffalo Bills' debut
The Buffalo Bills are set to appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series this summer, and the network has now dropped a trailer in anticipation of that.
This will be the first time the Bills appear on the series, something head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have tried to avoid in the past.
It's understandable why, as having cameras in the facility can cause a distraction that no team wants. However, McDermott revealed on Wednesday that being on "Hard Knocks" could actually become a positive.
"The increased noise, if you will, is maybe in some ways good practice for us to really hone in and focus and get our focus where it needs to be," McDermott said ahead of the first camp practice.
Here's a look at the trailer.
"It's what happens when you've had success," McDermott said of being on the show. "People want to kind of see what's behind the curtain a little bit."
"We have nothing to hide," McDermott added. "We are who we are. I think the cool part about this is people see us on Sunday, see us on gameday, now they get a chance to see that what we do on Sundays is exactly what we do Monday through Saturday."
The Bills should be one of the more intriguing teams to appear on the show, mostly thanks to the fact that they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2025.
If nothing else, the drama surrounding running back James Cook's contract and the presence of an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen should make things interesting.
Of course, there's also the fun training camp stories of underdog players who become darlings while they attempt to make the roster.
HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills" will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and will stream on HBO Max.
