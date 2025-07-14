Retired Bills' edge rusher saddened over Teddy Bridgewater's coaching suspension
Shawne Merriman did not spend a lot of time with the Buffalo Bills, but his recent posts on X may endear him to Bills Mafia.
The three-time Pro Bowler was extremely vocal Monday following the news that former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was being suspended from his post as head coach at Miami Northwestern High School in Florida. The suspension is due to the fact that Bridgewater provided "impermissible benefits" by paying for food, Uber rides, recovery services, and more, to the kids playing under him at his alma mater.
While there is no word on how long this suspension may last, Merriman gave a piece of his mind on his X feed to discuss why he believes this decision is a mistake.
"Complete BS. If it wasn’t for people (coaches) like Teddy I wouldn’t have made it," said Merriman in his X post. "He should be thanked not punished."
Merriman then responded to Shea Patton on his feed, who shared that he's paid for players' meals in the past, knowing they may not eat at home. The 2006 NFL sack leader shared how important coaches like Patton are who take this approach.
"I was too embarrassed to tell my coaches we didn’t have food at home until they noticed me dropping weight," Merriman said in his response to Patton. "We need more people out here like you and them."
In response to another comment from his initial post, the former Bills' LB noted how Bridgewater helping them out is much bigger than football.
"Some of those kids he’s helping will keep them on the field and off the streets," said Merriman in a response to Joseph Calabrese. "So they’re not looking at the bigger picture."
It's easier to take Merriman's perspective into account when he was in those players' shoes. If he hadn't had coaches like Bridgewater, he may have never become a two-time All-Pro, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, or spend his last three professional seasons in Buffalo.
There's no telling how this situation will play out. But Bridgewater should feel the support he's got from those like Merriman and more.
