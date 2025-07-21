Only one Bills' player appears on '50 best' list in PFF head-scratcher
If you're into bulletin board material, PFF just provided some for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
In the sports analytics and data site's top 50 best players list for 2025, only the reigning league MVP represents the five-time defending AFC East champions. But even Allen's ranking could be looked at as a slap in the face. Although he's listed as the No. 5 overall player, he is the No. 4 quarterback, trailing behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
"Allen claimed his first MVP in 2024 while carrying Buffalo to the brink of a Super Bowl berth," says Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema in the analysis of Allen.
"He led the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense despite a middling supporting cast that ranked 17th in receiving grade, 15th in offensive line grade and 28th in defense grade. Allen also became the first quarterback in PFF history to earn a 90.0-plus grade in five straight seasons. As long as he’s under center, the Bills remain a contender."
While PFF has a point about Allen lifting a group to play above its head in 2024, it's hard to think that several Bills' players were left off this list.
The first name that comes to mind is CB1 Christian Benford, who posted an 82.6 grade in 2024. That grade ranked fifth among all cornerbacks in the NFL, which is boosted by his 82.8 coverage grade (sixth in the NFL among corners).
Two other names that could have an argument are James Cook and Spencer Brown. Cook posted an 82.3 overall grade and an 85.2 rushing grade in 2024 as he tied for the NFL's rushing touchdown lead. Brown — who was recently listed as one of the top-five right tackles in the league by offensive and defensive line analyst Brandon Thorn — could also have a case after a career-best 73.6 grade.
Regardless, the Buffalo players may use this as fuel. Because it has to be infuriating seeing a list like this including one player from a roster that went 13-4 and was a game short of the Super Bowl a season ago.
