Bills Central

Only one Bills' player appears on '50 best' list in PFF head-scratcher

Allen was also slighted as the fourth-ranked quarterback on the list

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you're into bulletin board material, PFF just provided some for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

In the sports analytics and data site's top 50 best players list for 2025, only the reigning league MVP represents the five-time defending AFC East champions. But even Allen's ranking could be looked at as a slap in the face. Although he's listed as the No. 5 overall player, he is the No. 4 quarterback, trailing behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

"Allen claimed his first MVP in 2024 while carrying Buffalo to the brink of a Super Bowl berth," says Dalton Wasserman and Trevor Sikkema in the analysis of Allen.

"He led the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense despite a middling supporting cast that ranked 17th in receiving grade, 15th in offensive line grade and 28th in defense grade. Allen also became the first quarterback in PFF history to earn a 90.0-plus grade in five straight seasons. As long as he’s under center, the Bills remain a contender."

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While PFF has a point about Allen lifting a group to play above its head in 2024, it's hard to think that several Bills' players were left off this list.

The first name that comes to mind is CB1 Christian Benford, who posted an 82.6 grade in 2024. That grade ranked fifth among all cornerbacks in the NFL, which is boosted by his 82.8 coverage grade (sixth in the NFL among corners).

RELATED: Bills' backer Ryan Fitzpatrick tabs 'best' QB matchup greatest active NFL rivalry

Two other names that could have an argument are James Cook and Spencer Brown. Cook posted an 82.3 overall grade and an 85.2 rushing grade in 2024 as he tied for the NFL's rushing touchdown lead. Brown — who was recently listed as one of the top-five right tackles in the league by offensive and defensive line analyst Brandon Thorn — could also have a case after a career-best 73.6 grade.

Regardless, the Buffalo players may use this as fuel. Because it has to be infuriating seeing a list like this including one player from a roster that went 13-4 and was a game short of the Super Bowl a season ago.

Spencer Brown and James Cook
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.

Home/News