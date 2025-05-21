NFL selects Buffalo Bills to host HBO's groundbreaking summer series
Get ready for an up-close look at the Buffalo Bills at training camp this summer.
For the first time in franchise history, the Bills will be the featured team for HBO's groundbreaking series Hard Knocks, which launched in 2001. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, a five-part series, will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. A new episode will premiere every Tuesday through September 2.
The Bills, who will hold their training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, have been one of the NFL's most-successful franchises in recent years. The reigning five-time AFC East champions have made the playoffs seven times in head coach Sean McDermott's eight years at the helm.
With quarterback Josh Allen winning the NFL MVP award this past season, the Bills officially have a megastar leading the way. His engagement to Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has only increased his popularity across multiple demographics. Allen is sure to attract extra viewership for HBO.
Although it delivers great content to the fans, the presence of the Hard Knocks cameras and microphones are sometimes viewed as an unwanted distraction by players and coaches. It's believed that teams have final editorial control when it comes to airing sensitive moments. The legendary Liev Schreiber will narrate the series.
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York." — NFL press release
