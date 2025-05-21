Bills Central

NFL selects Buffalo Bills to host HBO's groundbreaking summer series

For the first time in 25 years of the annual training camp series, the Buffalo Bills will be featured by 'Hard Knocks'

Ralph Ventre

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; An NFL Films crew for the HBO television series Hard Knocks on the field during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Get ready for an up-close look at the Buffalo Bills at training camp this summer.

For the first time in franchise history, the Bills will be the featured team for HBO's groundbreaking series Hard Knocks, which launched in 2001. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, a five-part series, will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. A new episode will premiere every Tuesday through September 2.

The Bills, who will hold their training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, have been one of the NFL's most-successful franchises in recent years. The reigning five-time AFC East champions have made the playoffs seven times in head coach Sean McDermott's eight years at the helm.

Training Camp
Bills Dawson Knox leads Dalton Kincaid, Reggie Gilliam and Quintin Morris around the stadium giving high-fives to all the fans in the stadium along the fence at the end of Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. Today was the last day at St. John Fisher. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

With quarterback Josh Allen winning the NFL MVP award this past season, the Bills officially have a megastar leading the way. His engagement to Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld has only increased his popularity across multiple demographics. Allen is sure to attract extra viewership for HBO.

Although it delivers great content to the fans, the presence of the Hard Knocks cameras and microphones are sometimes viewed as an unwanted distraction by players and coaches. It's believed that teams have final editorial control when it comes to airing sensitive moments. The legendary Liev Schreiber will narrate the series.

Hard Knock
Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; An NFL Films crew for the HBO television series Hard Knocks films as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York." — NFL press release

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

