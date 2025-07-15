Retired Bills' star RB LeSean McCoy feels the 'pain' in losing job
LeSean McCoy's post-playing days had been going smoothly with his TV roles on FS1. Unfortunately, he's going to have to look for a new gig from here.
The six-time Pro Bowl and former Buffalo Bills' star shared a post on X noting that he no longer works for the network. "Shady" had been involved as one of the panelists on The Facility and Speak. He was short lived at the network, as he officially joined the fray in September 2024.
But his time with Fox Sports has now come to an end. And knowing how he operates, it should have been no surprise that he made light of the situation.
"Damn fired on my day off, well put me on the trading block," said McCoy, referencing an iconic line and scene from the 1990s hit movie Friday. "Speak and facility was a blast I got some announcements coming soon."
A 2010s All-Decade selection, two-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time All-Pro, Shady rarely had any experiences during his NFL career that compare. But he did note that his tenure ending with the Bills in 2019 was the closest thing he could compare this situation to.
"My last year with Buffalo we couldn’t see eye to eye on a pay cut so I asked to be released," McCoy said. "Lol all my NFL brothas I know ya pain now."
Shady alluded that he has a pivot coming soon, so we shall see what's next for the former superstar back. Considering all he's done as a player, and having a personality that provides comedic relief in addition to his football acumen, it's safe to say that he should be able to cut on a dime like his playing days and get back on his feet again.
