Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes debate continues with 'First Take' host's QB rankings
It's the debate that keeps on giving: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes?
The Buffalo Bills' reigning league MVP and the Kansas City Chiefs' dynastic field general have been pitted against each virtually since they both became full-time starters in 2018. With legendary playoff battles (all going Mahomes' way) and a universal regard as being two of the best the NFL has to offer under center, Allen and Mahomes continue to battle for supremacy.
Their latest battle comes from First Take host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. He listed Mahomes as the NFL's top QB going into the 2025 season, while he ranked Allen right behind him at No. 2.
"You can't argue Mahomes, you can't argue Josh Allen, and you can't argue [Joe] Burrow," said Mad Dog about his top-three NFL QBs.
Surprisingly, his top four did not include two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. And his reasoning makes a greater case as to why Mahomes and Allen top the list.
"Name me the game, in his postseason career, where Lamar Jackson was great?" Mad Dog asked his co-hosts.
His point is valid. Even in two playoff matchups against Allen and the Bills, Jackson has not played up to his standard, including in last season's AFC divisional round matchup.
Outside of the three-time Super Bowl winner in Mahomes, Allen has been arguably the best postseason quarterback of this decade. Since 2020, Allen has lifted Buffalo with a 25-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio, a 105.3 passer rating, seven rushing scores, and an average of 305.6 yards of total offense per game through the air and on the ground in postseason action.
There's no question, though, Mahomes has been Allen's biggest roadblock. Of his six career playoff losses, four of which have come at the hands of Mahomes and Kansas City. And following three of those losses, the Chiefs have eventually gone on to play in the Super Bowl.
There's no telling what exactly it will take for Allen to help the Bills supercede Mahomes and the Chiefs. But if he's able to claim a win in Super Bowl LX, he may be atop of more than just Mad Dog's QB list come 2026.
