The Buffalo Bills have been a trendy Super Bowl pick throughout the season, with their favoritism among the national media taking a noticeable leap forward after the other top quarterbacks in the AFC exited the playoff picture.

And following an eight-game winning streak, the Bills’ Wild-Card opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, have rightfully crept into the championship conversation.

With both teams displaying the ability to pull off the ultimate and take him a coveted Lombardi Trophy, one NFL analyst is thinking big.

Bills Casey Toohill closes in on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024.

Massive prediction

Fox sports commentator Ross Tucker recently took a bold stance during a segment on his podcast, The Ross Tucker Podcast.

“I believe the winner of this game (Bills vs. Jaguars) is going to the Super Bowl,” said Tucker. “I think, call it a gut, call it a hunch, I think the winner of Bills-Jags is going to go to the Super Bowl.”

He added, “And on some level, I think it’s a shame that they have to play against each other in this first round. Because this feels to me like an AFC Championship Game.”

Bills James Cook gets a clear path to run before Jaguars Ventrell Miller catches him during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024.

Red-hot

Jacksonville’s scorching streak of victories has been no fluke, as they have performed exceptionally well on both sides of the ball, scoring 33.6 points per game and allowing just 14.5 points per contest to their opponents during that span of games.

The Bills haven’t been on as much of a tear in recent weeks, with a Week 17 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles thwarting a four-game winning streak. Buffalo followed that up by resting its starters in Week 18 against the Jets.

With that said, Tucker’s point rings true, as both the Jaguars and the Bills come equipped with one of the best quarterbacks in the playoff field, while other elements of the two teams also stand out above the rest.

It should be interesting to see what happens when the two teams kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Jacksonville.

“I think the winner of Bills-Jags is GOING to the Super Bowl.”@RossTuckerNFL is picking Buffalo to win the marquee Wild Card matchup:@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/jxZvcoyTag — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) January 7, 2026

