Which defensive player has most at stake during Buffalo Bills OTAs?
The Buffalo Bills' defense has seen some changes to the roster as they try to build themselves up for an eventual showdown in the playoffs against either the Baltimore Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs.
They went to work with adding defensive linemen Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. Buffalo also signed defensive backs Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White.
Their 2025 NFL Draft was even busier as they selected defensive players with their first five selections. The Bills' first-round pick went to the speedy Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston to potentially fill in as the starter alongside Christian Benford.
Buffalo's secondary is crowded with Benford, Hairston, and Taron Johnson as the projected starting cornerbacks. Jackson and White certainly overcomplicate the cornerback position with few roster spots available.
One player in the secondary who will take the biggest hit with all the veterans and top picks there is Ja'Marcus Ingram, who has been on the team for three years. With injuries, Ingram took on a bigger role last year, playing in all 17 regular-season games and racking up 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a pick-six.
It gets even more challenging for Ingram as Hairston was not the only cornerback the Bills selected in the NFL Draft. Sixth round pick Dorian Strong will also be fighting for a roster spot in the secondary with Ingram being his biggest competitor.
The pressure is on Ingram, who, according to Pro Football Focus, was the 134th best cornerback in the NFL among 222 of them in 2024 with a grade of 58.6. His coverage skills left some to be desired, but he plays well against the run and has been a playmaker, taking chances to create turnovers.
Ingram will have an even steeper hill to climb to make the roster than last season, making these OTAs and training camp the most important of his career.
