Bills use Round 6 pick for third CB in two days: Intel on Va Tech's Dorian Strong
Well, that was fun while it lasted.
The Buffalo Bills went from five consecutive defensive selections to offense, for one pick, and back to defense again at the NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Making the first pick in Round 6 on Saturday, the Bills drafted Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong at No. 177 overall.
Strong, who ran an average 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, is the third cornerback selected by Buffalo this weekend. The Bills chose Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall (Round 1) and later picked Ohio State's Jordan Hancock at No. 170 overall (Round 5)
Grizzled Rookie
The 6-foot-1 Strong started games in five different seasons for Virginia Tech dating back to the COVID-affected 2020 campaign. He totaled 25 starts over the past two years, running his career appearance total to 53 games.
He earned All-ACC recognition each of the last two seasons, but was seemingly at his best during the 2023 campaign.
They've Met Before
Although he was always projected as an early Day 3 prospect, the Bills reportedly used one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits on Strong.
Special Teams Pick
While Strong projects as a zone corner in the NFL, making him a fit for the Bills' defensive scheme, he also brings highly-coveted special teams ability.
The defensive back has experience returning both kicks and punts at the collegiate level, and more importantly, he's been a core four contributor when needed. The Bills need someone to fill the hole left by veteran Mack Hollins, who was a special teams ace in 2024.
