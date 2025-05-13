Which offensive player has the most at stake during Buffalo Bills OTAs?
In need of depth at the wide receiver position, the Buffalo Bills added Joshua Palmer early in NFL free agency. Even with his arrival, they were expected to add more during the NFL draft, but waited until Round 7 to land Kaden Prather.
He offers them plenty of size on the outside but they still weren’t confident in the group, leading to the addition of Elijah Moore after the draft.
Moore has plenty of talent, which is why the New York Jets selected him at No. 34 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s also had his share of issues, which led to his departure from New York after two seasons.
The Ole Miss product spent the past two years with the Cleveland Browns, where he had a mixed bag of results. His numbers were fine overall, but he wasn’t the game-changer they hoped he would be, which is why they didn’t seem eager to bring him back.
In Buffalo, Moore can earn up to $5 million, but he’s not guaranteed a spot due to the depth around him.
The Bills might not have their No. 1 target but Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer are all ahead of Moore. That means he’s battling Curtis Samuel for the fourth spot with Prather vying for the WR5 position.
Moore has the talent to lock up a spot but he needs to prove he’s the right fit. That begins when OTAs kick off later this month.
