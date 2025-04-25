Bills Central

Bills draft Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston: Intel on NFL Combine's fastest player

The Buffalo Bills selected a hard-hitting cornerback from the SEC at No. 30 overall.

Ralph Ventre

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills stayed at No. 30 overall and were still able to get their cornerback.

The Bills, who officially hit the clock at 11:20 pm ET, selected Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston to presumably compete for the starting spot opposite Christian Benford. Hairston made an official "30" visit to Orchard Park earlier this month.

The way the board fell, Hairston was certainly one of the best players available at a position of need for Buffalo.

The Baltimore Ravens took Georgia safety Malaki Starks off the board at No. 27 overall. One pick later, the Detroit Lions drafted Ohio State gap filler Tyleik Williams. Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant went early to the Miami Dolphins.

Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston is selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Style fit for Sean McDermott

Hairston has shown to be a physical cornerback and fierce tackler, a trait highly valued by Buffalo.

"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya," said CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco.

Conquered the NFL Combine

Hairston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28s to lead all NFL Combine Participants. His 39.5-inch vertical jump was second best amongst CB prospects and his 10-foot-9 broad jump ranked third at the position.

Max Hairston (DB10)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (DB10) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Two-Year Starter Sidetracked by Shoulder

The three-year contributor became a starter in 2023, proceeding to earn All-SEC Second Team honors. In 2024, a shoulder injury limited Hairston to seven starts, but the team captain still made his presence felt with an interception, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack and four pass break-ups.

