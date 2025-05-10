Buffalo Bills' best and worst offseason decisions in 2025
With the signing of defensive tackle Casey Rogers, the Buffalo Bills have filled out their 90-man roster, meaning the free agency period is all but done. There is one quirk that lets the Bills carry 91 players, if one of them is International Pathway member Travis Clayton.
So, with only one spot remaining, which can potentially go to a rookie minicamp tryout player, it's time to look back at the offseason as a whole.
In addition to adding several potentially key players via free agency and the nine-player draft haul, the Bills were also busy signing contract extensions.
With the goal being to reach the promised land and bring a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo, one must ask were all of these moves valuable? Did they move the needle at all? Will it be enough?
We won't know the answers for roughly nine more months, but that won't stop us from judging the Bills' best and worst moves of the 2025 offseason.
Best Moves
The Bills locked up a significant part of the long-term foundation when they agreed to contract extensions with receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford, and defensive end Greg Rousseau. They also extended Josh Allen through 2030, six more seasons. These extensions were invaluable to maintaining the Bills' core and status as a Super Bowl contender over the next few years.
Adding Joey Bosa to this Bills roster could be a huge addition or a massive flop. This offseason move is good because the risk is minimal, with a one-year deal worth only $12 million. The reward far outweighs the risk because if Bosa can stay healthy and return to his previous form, he could be that guy the Bills have needed to get past the Chiefs and find themselves in the Super Bowl.
Worst Moves
Signing Larry Ogunjobi does little to get anyone excited about what he brings to the Bills' defensive line. Add his six-game suspension, and this offseason signing looks like a disaster. That said, we could look back on this in December and have a very different point of view, but right now, in May, this does not look like a good move.
The only reason Michael Hoecht didn't make this list is that he's a better player than Ogunjobi and gives the defense a versatile chess piece, despite the suspension to start the season.
This last one isn't what the Bills did, it's what they didn't do that makes the list. Let's preface this by saying we don't know all the details of what the Bills may or may not have done, but not getting James Cook extended poses a slight issue.
Had they gotten that deal done, we could have avoided the offseason drama, which will certainly now extend into training camp and the preseason, especially if Cook decides not to show up. No one wants that drama, but the Bills aren't going to sign him to a $15 - $20 million annual average salary, so maybe they tried to get a deal done, and Cook wasn't having it. Cook may have opted to play out the 2025 season and see what his value is in free agency in 2026.
