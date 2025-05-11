Predicting every Bills' primetime game on 2025 NFL schedule
The NFL schedule will be released on May 14, and some key games will likely be leaked before the official announcement. One thing that Buffalo Bills' fans, and all fans, usually fixate upon is the number of primetime exposures their team receives,
Some fans aren't fans of primetime games due to scheduling and trying to tailgate and attend games, but for others, it's a sign of team prestige to be featured on a Sunday or Monday night.
Last season, the Bills had five primetime games, with four coming in the first six weeks. This was probably because the schedulemakers, like many "experts," didn't expect the Bills to be considered one of the better teams by mid-season.
They won't make that mistake this year, as we predict the Bills will be scheduled in primetime six times this season, including one on a holiday.
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
The Patriots are expected to be far better in 2025, some are predicting the Patriots to finish second in the AFC East. With Stefon Diggs now a Patriot, a better Patriots team, and a divisional foe, this has all the makings for prime time.
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans
Fans were a bit surprised the league didn't put this game on prime time last season, due to the Diggs drama, and the game turned out to be a fun, close game. The league won't miss this opportunity again with two talented quarterbacks and two teams battling for playoff positioning all season.
Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills
This matchup was on prime time last season, a game that the Ravens completely dominated. While the Ravens got the better of the Bills in the regular season, that outcome wasn't repeated in the playoffs, with a dramatic loss by the Ravens to the Bills. The league will want to put these two teams in front of as many eyeballs as possible.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills
Since the Damar Hamlin situation in 2022, these two teams will be forever linked. It doesn't hurt that we have two of the best quarterbacks in the league facing off. If Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a half-decent defense, he could have won the league MVP over Josh Allen. Regardless, this is a great matchup that will garner national attention.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills
After the terrible performance the Kansas City Chiefs displayed in the Super Bowl, many fans and analysts felt the Bills would have been a better matchup for the Eagles. Unfortunately, that wasn't the Super Bowl we got, but now the league can showcase these two teams in an epic showdown, which could be a Super Bowl preview.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
These matchups should never, not be on primetime. There isn't a better rivalry in the league right now, divisionally or otherwise. When the Bills and Chiefs go head-to-head, it's better than any drama Hollywood can cook up. Don't be surprised if this showdown winds up on the Christmas Day docket.
