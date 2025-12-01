Bills have a new veteran wide receiver to consider after surprise release

Wide receiver has been a sore spot for the Buffalo Bills this season. With Keon Coleman still trying to find his footing, they’ve had no one outside of Khalil Shakir to lean on consistently.

That’s why they decided to sign Brandin Cooks last week after he was released by the New Orleans Saints. Cooks made his debut in Week 13, catching one pass for 13 yards in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He should get more opportunities the longer he’s with the team, but could he be joined by another recently released veteran?

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they released two-time Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen. Minnesota said Thielen requested his release as he’s looking for more playing time in his final NFL season.

While he’s going to want to see the field more, the 13th-year pro will also have his eyes on a winning franchise. Buffalo can offer him that, but will he do anything to move the needle for them?

Adam Thielen has had a productive career, but what’s left in the tank?

Undrafted out of Minnesota State in 2013, Thielen went on to become a highly productive receiver. He spent 10 years with the Vikings, making the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

In 2023, he signed with the Carolina Panthers where he spent the past two seasons. Thielen recorded 1,014 yards during his first year in Carolina but was limited to six games in 2024. Still, he had a respectable 615 yards and five touchdowns in those appearances.

Thielen was traded back to Minnesota this offseason but has been targeted just 18 times. He leaves with eight receptions for 69 yards.

Buffalo could kick the tires and while Thielen’s numbers are down drastically this season, he had far more success in 2024 than Cooks. If they believed Cooks still had something to offer, it’s logical that they could feel the same way about Thielen.

