Buffalo Bills must play this list of 5 WRs for upcoming playoff run

Sean McDermott has reiterated throughout the season that the Buffalo Bills have continuously been searching for the mix of wide receivers that best suits the team’s quarterback, Josh Allen, and the offense as a whole.

But signs this past Sunday against the New York Jets pointed toward the team having finally figured the top-end of the pecking order leading into the playoffs.

With Brandin Cooks deemed a healthy inactive for the game, that would lead one to believe the Bills were preserving a player who they view as a key member of the team’s passing attack. Khalil Shakir also didn’t play a single snap in the Week 18 matchup with the Jets, while Tyrell Shavers was on the field for just four snaps. All three should be considered locked into their roles moving forward based on how they were treated during the regular-season finale.

But what about the bottom-half at the position?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Who else?

Buffalo has six total wide receivers on its 53-man roster, which leaves three others in the running for what could be two open spots in the lineup come postseason time. Throughout the regular season, the Bills have dressed five WRs on game day far more often than not, which means that one of Gabe Davis, Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman will likely be the odd man out for the first round of the playoffs, and perhaps beyond.

Davis, Palmer and Coleman were each on the field for at least 81% of the offensive snaps against the Jets, trying to take advantage of their one last chance to prove themselves worthy of earning a game-day jersey this weekend. And the group offered mixed results.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Food chain

Davis led the way with a 93% snap share during Sunday’s victory, while Palmer and Keon Coleman played 84% and 81% of the snaps, respectively. Coleman recorded two receptions for a team-high 49 yards. However, he also recorded an ugly drop midway through the contest. Davis was the team’s most productive receiver during the win, finishing with a team-high five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Palmer came away with just one catch for one yard, par for the course based on how his disappointing first season in a Bills uniform has gone.

If you read the tea leaves from the regular season, Palmer, despite his lack of production, was active in every game he entered with a clean bill of health. That leaves Davis and Coleman, both of whom were healthy scratches in various weeks throughout the year, albeit under disparate circumstances, up for what should be a final spot on the roster come Sunday afternoon.

It will be interesting to see which group the team decides to go with, and, by outside chance, if they elect to dress six wide receivers, a rarity for them throughout the 2025 campaign.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass and heads up field for yards after the catch during the second half of their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, one thing is for sure: the Bills need an increase in production from their wide receiver corps, which has been one of the most lifeless in the NFL this season, if they hope to capture a coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Beginning this week, it would behoove the Bills to go with Davis over Coleman, as the second-year pro has proven far too inconsistent throughout his sophomore season, while Davis' established connection with Allen from their years playing together cannot be denied. That's not to say Davis should be expected to go off for a massive performance against Jacksonville, his former team, but he has proven to be the more reliable option.

That would leave the Bills with a WR quintet of Shakir, Cooks, Shavers, Palmer and Davis in this weekend's game against the Jaguars. The plan should be to feature Shakir and Cooks as much as possible, mix in Shavers, use Palmer and Davis sparingly, all while leaving a disappointing former second-round pick on the sideline in street clothes.

An uninspiring group, to say the least. But it's the best they've got.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates with wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

