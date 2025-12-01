Bills’ Josh Allen does just enough to pass in latest report card

With their starting offensive tackles out of the game, the Buffalo Bills decided to keep the ball on the ground in Week 13.

Not only did this allow them to get James Cook running behind the interior players who have starting experience, but it neutralized the dangerous Steelers’ pass rush. Cook went off with 144 yards on 32 rushing attempts, leading the way to a 26-7 victory.

While he was able to shine, Josh Allen was able to take a backseat. He finished with an uncharacteristic stat line with 15 completions for 123 yards. He did throw a touchdown to Keon Coleman and ran one in, but overall, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski says Allen earned a C for his work.

“The Buffalo Bills knew they entered the danger zone with their previous performance against the Houston Texans. Josh Allen was sacked a career-high eight times during the loss. To make matters worse, both of Buffalo's starting offensive tackles, Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, didn't play Sunday due to injury. Buffalo's coaching staff knew the exact approach to winning and basically dominating the Steelers, which involved minimizing Allen's pass attempts and focusing on James Cook's contributions,” Sobleski wrote.

“Allen threw only 23 passes, which became his second lowest output this season. Meanwhile, Cook carried the ball a career-high 32 times, with 35 total touches, which resulted in 177 yards from scrimmage.”

Josh Allen was a sidekick by design on Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s been a common theme where the Buffalo coaching staff asks Allen to do too much. That wasn’t the case on Sunday, and it was by design.

Knowing they could be susceptible to pressure on the edge with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, the Bills decided to take them out of the game. It worked to perfection, even if we didn’t get to see the fireworks from Allen we’ve become accustomed to.

Next up for the Bills will be the Cincinnati Bengals, and if they’re healthier on the offensive line, Buffalo will surely ask for more from Allen in that one.

