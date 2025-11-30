Will Brandin Cooks play for the Buffalo Bills today?

The Buffalo Bills have been looking for the right combination at wide receiver throughout the season, and they recently threw another name into the mix.

On Tuesday, they signed veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, who was released by the New Orleans Saints. Cooks played 10 games for New Orleans and had 19 receptions for 165 yards. This was his second stint with the franchise, after he was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Cooks has become a journeyman, playing for five franchises in 12 seasons. He's also had plenty of success, gaining 1,000 yards for four of those clubs. That said, he's not the same caliber player he once was, but the Bills are hopeful he can at least provide a small spark for their offense.

Will Brandin Cooks play in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

New Orleans Saints WR Brandin Cooks is tackled by Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford and LB Dorian Williams. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cooks' first chance to play comes in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The only question is whether he's ready to contribute.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Brandin Cooks is expected to suit up today against Pittsburgh and could see snaps as soon as his Bills debut.

"They don't have both of their starting tackles. But they do get the infusion of talent at the wide receiver position. My understanding is that Brandin Cooks, who recently signed after being released by the Saints, is expected to be active today, and then Keon Coleman, who has been in the doghouse. I think it's fair to say for the last couple weeks, is expected to be active today."

"We'll see how many snaps he gets, but is expected to be active. So at least there's some positivity there for the Bills."

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett starts for the Arizona, while Kyler Murray is eligible to return next week; The #Bills expect both WRs Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman to play today, though both OTs are out. pic.twitter.com/GFDBnidVBV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

Buffalo hopes to get back on track against the Steelers after losing to the Houston Texans in Week 12. They played on Thursday night, giving them an extra few days to prepare. They'll need it considering their injuries along the offensive line.

