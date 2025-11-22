Bills Central

Is Josh Allen amongst seven current Bills' players in Hallmark movie cast?

When 'Holiday Touchdown' debuts on Saturday night, there will be a heavy Buffalo Bills' presence on screen including seven current players, five alumni and hundreds of fans

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox high fives Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who just scored on a two-yard touchdown run during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox high fives Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who just scored on a two-yard touchdown run during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
From the gridiron to the movie set, seven current Buffalo Bills' players will make their Hallmark Channel debut on Saturday, November 22 when "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" starts at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to the current players, head coach Sean McDermott and five Bills' legends have a role in the NFL-inspired holiday movie, which uses Western New York as its backdrop.

Part of the cable network's annual Countdown to Christmas programming, the Bills follow in the footsteps of the Kansas City Chiefs, who kicked off the NFL's partnership with Hallmark Channel last holiday season.

This year, it's Buffalo's turn with plenty of on location filming done at Highmark Stadium and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

As for the Bills, starting tight end Dawson Knox, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, longtime longsnapper Reid Ferguson, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, veteran safety Damar Hamlin, second-year running back Ray Davis and 2024 third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter all made the cast list.

Dion Dawkins
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins signs autographs for fans at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Josh Allen, reigning NFL MVP, was not part of the filming that took place this past spring and will not be seen on screen Saturday night.

Legends Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Steve Tasker and Scott Norwood also appear in the movie. The first three are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Television actors Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario play the leading roles while the supporting cast is littered with notable names, particularly Tony Danza, Joe Pantoliano and Steve Schirripa.

The movie will be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service beginning November 23.

Current Bills in 'Holiday Touchdown'

Sean McDermott, head coach

DT DeWayne Carter

RB Ray Davis

LT Dion Dawkins

LS Reid Ferguson

S Damar Hamlin

TE Dawson Knox

WR Joshua Palmer

Bills' Legends in 'Holiday Touchdown'

QB Jim Kelly 

K Scott Norwood

RB Thurman Thomas

WR Andre Reed

ST Steve Tasker

Scott Norwood
Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood (11) after attempting a field goal under the hold of quarterback Frank Reich (14) against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. / Bob Deutsch-Imagn Images

