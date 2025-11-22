Is Josh Allen amongst seven current Bills' players in Hallmark movie cast?
From the gridiron to the movie set, seven current Buffalo Bills' players will make their Hallmark Channel debut on Saturday, November 22 when "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" starts at 8 p.m. ET.
In addition to the current players, head coach Sean McDermott and five Bills' legends have a role in the NFL-inspired holiday movie, which uses Western New York as its backdrop.
Part of the cable network's annual Countdown to Christmas programming, the Bills follow in the footsteps of the Kansas City Chiefs, who kicked off the NFL's partnership with Hallmark Channel last holiday season.
This year, it's Buffalo's turn with plenty of on location filming done at Highmark Stadium and Oishei Children’s Hospital.
As for the Bills, starting tight end Dawson Knox, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, longtime longsnapper Reid Ferguson, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, veteran safety Damar Hamlin, second-year running back Ray Davis and 2024 third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter all made the cast list.
Quarterback Josh Allen, reigning NFL MVP, was not part of the filming that took place this past spring and will not be seen on screen Saturday night.
Legends Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Steve Tasker and Scott Norwood also appear in the movie. The first three are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Television actors Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario play the leading roles while the supporting cast is littered with notable names, particularly Tony Danza, Joe Pantoliano and Steve Schirripa.
The movie will be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service beginning November 23.
Current Bills in 'Holiday Touchdown'
Sean McDermott, head coach
DT DeWayne Carter
RB Ray Davis
LT Dion Dawkins
LS Reid Ferguson
S Damar Hamlin
TE Dawson Knox
WR Joshua Palmer
Bills' Legends in 'Holiday Touchdown'
QB Jim Kelly
K Scott Norwood
RB Thurman Thomas
WR Andre Reed
ST Steve Tasker
