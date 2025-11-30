Aaron Rodgers remarks on Josh Allen and 'all the damn commericals he's in'

Aaron Rodgers notices it, too. It's impossible to ignore.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is everywhere.

With the Bills visiting Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers for an important 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 30, the four-time NFL MVP mentioned the current MVP's growing media presence.

"I just really appreciate the way he represents the league," said Rodgers, who turns 42 years old on December 1. "I can't wait to see him and tease him about all the damn commercials he's in now. He's on the arc. He's in the superstardom stratosphere."

The 29-year-old Allen's star has steadily grown brighter since the Bills drafted the Wyoming product at No. 7 overall in 2018. Leading Buffalo to five consecutive AFC East division titles, the dual threat field general became the only player in NFL history to account for 40+ total touchdowns five seasons in a row.

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Aaron Rodgers of the Jets and Josh Allen of Buffalo at the end of the game. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winning the MVP award for the first time this past February, and marrying silver screen star Hailee Steinfield in the spring, Allen has become a darling for product endorsements. The Bills' QB1 promotes a bevy of national brands, ranging from SoFi to Pepsi.

This season, Allen has appeared everywhere from Snickers wrappers to a Natrol sleep aid commercial. It's also worth recognizing his charitable efforts on behalf of Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital.

"As far as Josh goes, he one of my favorite people in the league. I've been a fan of his since he came in the league. Him and I have become friends over the years. He's a fantastic guy," said Rodgers. "I love the way he carries himself. He's arguably the best player in the league. Things have been trending up for him ever since his first year as a starter."

There are multiple similarities between Rodgers and Allen. Both men hail from Northern California and both attended junior college prior to receiving Division I offers.

Allen vs. Rodgers

During the offseason, Rodgers and Allen have competed against one another at the American Century Championship golf tournament the last few summers in Lake Tahoe.

When it comes to the gridiron, Allen and the Bills won both games against Rodgers and the New York Jets in 2024.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rodgers first faced Allen in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers posting a 22-0 home win. The Bills returned the favor in 2022, recording a 27-17 win over Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Allen is 3-2 all-time in starts against Rodgers when one includes the 2023 season opener where the latter suffered an Achilles tear on the Jets' first offensive possession.

Allen's recent partners

SoFi



Snickers



Natrol



New Balance



Wonderful Pistachios



Pepsi



Oishei Children's Hospital

