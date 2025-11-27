Elijah Moore reportedly critical of role in Bills' offense prior to being released

Joe Brady's critics apparently aren't the only folks who disagree with the Buffalo Bills' offensive game planning and play calling.

While the young offensive coordinator has come under fire from fans for the Bills' seeming inability to stretch the field in the passing game, one of the team's wide receivers reportedly took issue with his low usage.

The Bills released wide receiver Elijah Moore on Wednesday, but the decision to part ways was mutual, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The two sides "agreed over the past 24 hours on a mutual parting with Moore wanting more offensive reps."

Signing Moore to a one-year free-agent contract during OTAs, the Bills likely never had any intention of relying on the former second-round draft pick to become a focal point of the offense, but the wide receiver apparently expected more of an opportunity as a pass-catcher. Instead, Buffalo deployed Moore similarly to the way the team used to handle wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) avoids the tackle of New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) to score a touchdown during the second half at MetLife Stadium | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Over nine games as a Bill, Moore saw only 17 receiving targets. He totaled 112 yards on nine receptions.

Critics suggest that Brady failed to maximize Moore's ability within the offensive scheme. In 34 games with the Cleveland Browns, who haven't been known for stellar quarterback play, Moore made 120 catches for 1,178 yards.

Moore's limited reps

With his skill set partially overlapping with wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who is arguably more effective player than Moore when healthy, there was consistent competition to earn a gameday jersey,

Moore was a healthy scratch in Week 5 against the New England Patriots and in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When active, he played 31 percent of snaps on offense and averaged 21 offensive reps per appearance.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

