Ex-Bills' personnel director says 'just cut Keon Coleman'
Well, it's certainly one way to address the situation.
Former Buffalo Bills' director of player personnel Jim Monos advocated for the team to rid itself of second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman by releasing him outright.
Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has underperformed on the field while failing to meet an expected standard of professionalism as a teammate.
In what was the second documented incident that sparked disciplinary action this season, Coleman was late for a team meeting on the Friday prior to the November 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills made the disappointing wide receiver a healthy scratch for the game, proceeding to score a season-high 44 points in a much-needed win.
Earlier this year, Coleman was sidelined for the Bills' first offensive series against the New England Patriots in Week 5. When he finally entered the game, he fumbled away a possession with the Bills' inside of their own 20-yard line. In 2024, Buffalo benched the then-rookie for the first quarter of the Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Monos sounds off on Coleman
"They should just cut Keon Coleman. It would be one of the ultimate messages sent," said Monos on the Go Long TD Podcast. "They just had their best, that game was so sick on offense. They don't need Keon Coleman. That was against a real defense, too. Tampa is a big-time defense."
Monos, who served the Bills from 2013-17 under general manager Doug Whaley, suggested that the team's veteran players naturally resent Coleman's behavior.
"You can't even walk through the locker room and look those guys in the eye. You're not showing up on time as a rookie? You're joining an elite football team. You should be so fortunate you were drafted by the Buffalo Bills," said Monos. "You get to play with a generational quarterback. Late to a meeting? Cut. There is no way you should let him on your team. That's so disrespectful to Josh Allen."
While Allen has publicly said little about Coleman's issues, including a perceived absence of worth ethic, the team captain is likely annoyed at the distraction. When asked, after the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, about the wide receiver doing enough with his opportunities, Allen took a long, awkward pause and curtly said, "He got one today, so yeah."
Monos, who worked under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints prior to his Bills' tenure, highlighted the importance of accountability throughout the NFL locker room.
"You need to hold people accountable or else you're never going to win that title," said Monos. "That's how you send messages. Sean Payton did it. I've seen him do it. He sends messages."
While cutting bait on the team's top pick from the 2024 NFL Draft less than two years into his rookie contract is a drastic measure that would require the personnel department to swallow its pride, Monos argues the Bills would be better off in the long run to simply chalk Coleman up as a mistake and move on from the draft failure.
"I still don't personally think his talent is worth the headache," said Monos
Since his season-opening 112-yard performance, Coleman has averaged only 27.3 receiving yards per outing. As a pro, he has secured only 57.5 percent of receiving targets.
