Bo Nix Followed Jameis Winston's Example With Funny Ask for Browns' Defense

Nix asked the Browns' defense to jump offsides during a hard count.

Blake Silverman

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Bo Nix took a page out of Jameis Winston's playbook as the two quarterbacks faced off on Monday Night Football.

When the Denver Broncos got stuck on a fourth down and short toward the end of the third quarter, Nix went to the line to hard count and attempt to draw the Browns' defense offsides. They didn't budge, so before the play clock hit zero, Nix made a final plea.

"Jump offsides!" Nix screamed before he walked back to the sideline.

Nix's attempt wasn't the first hilarious ask a quarterback has made to a defense at the line of scrimmage. Winston did something similar when his Browns took on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 21.

Winston telling the opposing defense "somebody jump offsides, damn" is one of many quirky moments from the NFL's best personalities. Now, maybe we have the birth of a new trend across the league, already rubbing off on one of the top rookie quarterbacks.

Nix's Broncos (7-5) and Winston's Browns (3-8) have brought an exciting shootout, and plenty of charisma, to MNF.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

