Mics Picked Up Jameis Winston's Comical Four-Word Plea to Steelers' Defense

Never change, Jameis

Kristen Wong

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston calls a play to his team.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston calls a play to his team. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @MySportsUpdate
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, beating their divisional rivals 24-19 at home. Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has already established himself as one of the more, er, quirky personalities in the league, and he lived up to that reputation in his team’s key win on Thursday Night Football.

Winston, who went 18-of-29 for 219 yards with one rushing touchdown and one interception in the Browns’ victory, was heard yelling a pretty amusing line to the Steelers’ defense during a pre-snap cadence on a Browns play. 

“Somebody jump offsides, d---!” Winston said.

Too funny.

Winston has filled in for Cleveland for four starts since starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and has supplied the arm power—and the jokes—in Watson’s absence. The 30-year-old signal-caller has thrown for seven touchdowns against four interceptions and has gone 2-2 with the Browns this season.

The Browns (3-8) will play the Steelers (8-3) once more on Dec. 8, during which Winston’s four-word plea to Pittsburgh might be, “Don’t sack me, T.J. [Watt].”

