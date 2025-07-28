Bo Nix Was Informed of Courtland Sutton's Extension at Very Funny Time
The Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension on Monday afternoon, and quarterback Bo Nix "learned" of the exciting news in kind of a funny way: during an interview with The Athletic.
In a video shared by the outlet's Dianna Russini, Nix is seen reacting to news of Sutton's extension, of which he was purportedly informed by Russini herself.
"Are you happy that Courtland Sutton got an extension?" Russini, off camera, is heard asking Nix.
"If that's true, absolutely," he replied, seemingly unsure how to react, whether that was because he actually knew a deal was imminent but wasn't sure it was public knowledge, or didn't want to give oxygen to something that might be false.
"It's true," Russini said in return.
Watch that below:
The reporter and her Scoop City co-host Chase Daniel then took what she described as a "mid-interview detour" to ask the quarterback about his relationship with Sutton, whom Nix frequently targeted during his rookie year.
"You just know what you're going to get out of him, he's so consistent. ... And now year two with me and year three in this system, he's set up for a great year," the quarterback said. "Coming off last year, he's really healthy. Excited for him."
Watch those full comments below:
Last season, Sutton notched 81 receptions for eight touchdowns and 1,081 yards, topping the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second time in his career. It's clear he and Nix work well together, so with the extension taken care of, it's time to see what Sutton pulls off for year 8.