Bo Nix and Jameis Winston Shared a Classy Moment After the Broncos Beat the Browns

Jameis Winston and Bo Nix exchange words after 'Monday Night Football.' / Screenshot via Bussin' With the Boys
The Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns in an incredibly entertaining Monday Night Football game to close out Week 13. The Broncos walked away with a 41–32 victory and improved to 8-5 on the season as they head into their bye week.

The game ended with Broncos' rookie quarterback Bo Nix taking a knee in the victory formation. As time expired he ran towards the Browns' sideline where he was met by Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston. The two shared a long hug and some kind words before going their separate ways.

In his postgame interview Nix explained that he and Winston were from the same town in Alabama. Nix went to high school in Pinson Valley and Winston played a short drive away in Hueytown.

Nix finished with 294 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, the guy he grew up watching threw for nearly 500 yards to go along with four touchdown passes. Unfortunately, his three interceptions—two of them pick-sixes—were probably the difference.

Obviously there was plenty to discuss.

