Bo Nix Made Maxx Crosby Look Silly With Nasty Juke in Broncos-Raiders Game
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix already had his share of "Welcome to the NFL” moments through 11 weeks of the season. In Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, though, Nix found himself on the other side of the situation in which he was putting the moves on an experienced vet.
On one play during the game, Nix faced heavy pressure from Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, who had already beat right tackle Mike McGlinchey. In one swift move, Nix faked as if he was rushing forward before quickly pulling back, causing Crosby to slide and completely miss him. Nix then scrambled to the right still looking for a pass option.
Here’s a look at Nix’s cool juke:
Nix received a bit of tongue-in-cheek advice from Crosby in their last divisional meeting on Oct. 6, when Crosby told the rookie quarterback to speak up during a play.
The Broncos beat the Raiders, 34-18, in that matchup and appear primed to take home another win Sunday.