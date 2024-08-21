Bo Nix Reacts to Matching John Elway Feat As Broncos Starting QB
Bo Nix was named the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback on Wednesday and the rookie has already been tied to Hall of Famer John Elway.
Nix will be the first rookie quarterback to start for the Broncos in Week 1 since Elway in 1983. That's a long time and quite a name to be tied to before even taking a snap. The 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft seems ready for the challenge.
During a press conference after head coach Sean Payton named Nix the starter, the 24-year-old signal-caller was asked about the accomplishment and seemed to want to downplay it a bit and focus on the results he's looking to achieve.
"It will be a special moment," Nix said. "Obviously, that's great to share with such a great player like John Elway, but definitely want to consider going out there and doing whatever I can do ultimately for the team. It doesn't matter when your first start is, whether you have to wait or if you go right now you just want to get out there and get the first win, and ultimately compete at a high level and give your team the best chance possible. And so that's what my goal is at the beginning."
Nix had a very "aw shucks" attitude about the whole thing, which is probably good news for the Broncos. He doesn't seem overwhelmed by the moment. That makes sense since, at 24, he'll be the oldest rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since Brandon Weeden (28) in 2012.
Since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season, the Broncos have had 12 different starting quarterbacks— not including running back Phillip Lindsay who started a game under center in 2020 after all the team's quarterbacks were ruled out due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Denver thought it had found a long-term solution in Russell Wilson, but his tenure was a disaster. Nix is a chance to start over and he has already earned the job.