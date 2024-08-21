Sean Payton Explains Why Bo Nix Won the Broncos' Starting QB Battle
The Denver Broncos' future is now.
Broncos coach Sean Payton announced after practice Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix won the team's quarterback battle in training camp and will start under center when Denver battles the Seattle Seahawks to open the season Sept. 8.
Nix beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting role.
"Bo Nix is going to be our starting quarterback," Payton told reporters. "I felt like—and I said this to you guys two weeks ago—that [quarterback] room has been outstanding. ... We've kind of gone through our process. At the very beginning of it all, just speaking with [general manager] George [Paton] and [CEO] Greg [Penner], understanding that often times these things take care of themselves.
"We're not in a hurry to arrive at those types of decisions. We want to see it. ... He's been outstanding. Obviously, there's a ton of room for growth; there's a lot of things that he needs to work on."
Denver selected Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft as the sixth quarterback off the board behind Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), Drake Maye (Patriots), Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) and J.J. McCarthy (Vikings).
Stidham started the Broncos' preseason opener but Nix stole the show, throwing for 125 yards and one touchdown on 15-of-21 passing. Nix was named the starter for the team's second exhibition and conducted two drives, both which ended in points, and threw for 80 yards and a score on 8-of-9 passing.
Nix will become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since John Elway—the No. 1 pick of the 1983 draft—defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 14–10 on Sept. 4, 1983.