Bo Nix, Sean Payton Have Heated Exchange on Broncos Sideline
Bo Nix doesn't appear to be intimidated by his head coach.
On Sunday during the Denver Broncos' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team's rookie quarterback actually got in the face of its head coach. Nix and Sean Payton could be seen in the middle of a heated exchange where the rookie appeared to be yelling at the veteran coach.
Video is below.
That back and forth came just after Nix threw a deep ball that receiver Troy Franklin dropped in the end zone.
Nix then confronted Franklin on the sideline. The pair were teammates at Oregon, which adds some depth to the situation.
While that blowup wasn't a great look, it hasn't impacted things on the field. The Broncos wound up with a 34-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter and Nix had accounted for three total touchdowns. He's having a great day— short of yelling at his coach and that Franklin drop.