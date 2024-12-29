Bo Nix Wowed NFL Fans With a TD Pass We Haven’t Seen All Year
If Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's 51-yard cannon against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't impressive enough already, it was also the longest completion this season with 67 yards in air distance, per Next Gen Stats and ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak.
It was also reportedly the second-longest completion in the NGS database, which goes back to 2016, with the longest being a Hail Mary.
Nix fired off the moon ball to Marvin Mims Jr. with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, tying the game 17–17 to keep the Broncos hopes of punching their ticket to the playoffs alive. It was one of those passes that reminds you why Denver head coach Sean Payton was so fired up about Nix in the first place.
And speaking of fired up, NFL fans were just as excited about the improbable throw as (presumably) the Broncos sideline.
Truly gorgeous. If Denver wins or ties, they will officially clinch their spot in the playoffs. If they lose, they'll have another chance at a berth against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 5.