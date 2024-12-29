SI

Bo Nix Wowed NFL Fans With a TD Pass We Haven’t Seen All Year

That was an absolute cannon from Nix.

Brigid Kennedy

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix prepares to throw against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 28, 2024.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix prepares to throw against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 28, 2024. / NFL / Twitter / Screenshot
If Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's 51-yard cannon against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't impressive enough already, it was also the longest completion this season with 67 yards in air distance, per Next Gen Stats and ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak.

It was also reportedly the second-longest completion in the NGS database, which goes back to 2016, with the longest being a Hail Mary.

Nix fired off the moon ball to Marvin Mims Jr. with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, tying the game 17–17 to keep the Broncos hopes of punching their ticket to the playoffs alive. It was one of those passes that reminds you why Denver head coach Sean Payton was so fired up about Nix in the first place.

And speaking of fired up, NFL fans were just as excited about the improbable throw as (presumably) the Broncos sideline.

Truly gorgeous. If Denver wins or ties, they will officially clinch their spot in the playoffs. If they lose, they'll have another chance at a berth against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 5.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

