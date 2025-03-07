Bobby Wagner References 'Unfinished Business' as Reason for Re-Signing With Commanders
Bobby Wagner was one of the many successful additions to the Washington Commanders' roster last season that allowed the downtrodden franchise to go on a surprise run to the NFC championship game. While they couldn't get past the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1992, spiritis are extremely high in the Commanders buildings for the first time in a long time.
Wagner was set to be a free agent after his 132 combined tackles held down Washington's defense and earned the longtime 'backer a second-team All-Pro nomination. On Thursday, with a week to go before free agency is set to open, Wagner re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million.
Speaking to media on Friday the 34-year-old had one reason for wanting to stick around: unfinished business.
"You always want to be in a place where they want you," Wagner said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports, "and I think we got unfinished business."
Wagner is likely not the only Washington player to feel that way. The team was one win away from potential Super Bowl glory and the Commanders are capable of maintaining their high position in the conference pecking order. Wagner's production was a big part of that and his experience is valuable for an organization led by Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
It's a new era in Washington and Wagner will be coming back to keep building with the Commanders.