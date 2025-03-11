SI

Boston Sports Radio Host Had His Rant About Patriots Stopped in the Funniest of Ways

The timing of this couldn't have been better.
Teams in the NFL have been busy the past few days getting deals done at the start of free agency. News can break at any moment and change things completely for teams, which is something one Boston sports radio host learned in hilarious fashion on Monday.

Michael Felger went off on a rant about the New England Patriots and how they hadn't added any big names yet in free agency. His rant was stopped when he was told there was some breaking news.

"Have you convinced someone to come here who has no reason to be here?," Felger yelled on 98.5 The Sports Hub. "Categorically not. So you haven’t really done anything other than improve the team at the margins, you’d like to think. And in the aggregate when you add up all the money you’ll be able to say they spent… we have breaking news?"

That breaking news? The Patriots had just agreed to a huge deal with former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams. The Super Bowl champ, who was close to going to the Panthers before the Patriots stole him away, will make $26 million a year.

Felger had the perfect defeated response to that news:

"So that’s going to stop me in my tracks," he said.

This was too good:

Just some truly incredible timing.

