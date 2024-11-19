SI

Former NFL QB Thinks Browns Should Call Mike Tomlin If They Fire Kevin Stefanski

He wants to see if the Steelers "say no" to whatever offer they could give for Tomlin.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks with Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski before a game.
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talks with Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski before a game. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns prepare to play on Thursday Night Football this week, it's hard to ignore how differently the seasons of the two AFC North teams have gone.

The Browns have one of the worst records in the NFL at 2–8, one year after Kevin Stefanski was named coach of the year. The Steelers hold the No. 3 AFC playoff spot with an 8–2 record after many doubted the team would be competitive heading into the season with two new quarterbacks.

When talking about the AFC North, former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn offered a wild idea: If the Browns decide to fire Stefanski this offseason, they should make an offer to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

"If they did [fire Stefanski] though and that head coach job became vacant, I would call the Steelers, dude," Quinn said on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe this week. "If I'm [Browns owner] Jimmy Haslam, I'm going to offer whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. And at least make them say no. Make them an offer they can't refuse. And see if they say no. That would be the approach I would take.”

Quinn admitted that he knows this is idea is "never going to happen," but it was fun for him to create it. It's highly doubtful the Steelers will want to let Tomlin go, who's been with the team since 2007. Tomlin is only Pittsburgh's third coach since 1969—the Steelers don't make major changes very often.

But Browns fans can dream if they want.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL