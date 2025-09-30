Braelon Allen Injury: Jets Running Back Quickly Ruled Out After Gruesome Knee Injury
Jets running back Braelon Allen was quickly ruled out of his team's contest against the Dolphins on Monday night after suffering what looked to be a significant knee injury.
After New York went down 10-0 to Miami with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter, the 21-year-old returned the ensuing kick to the New York 26-yard-line before being hit in the knee by Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis. He was helped off the Hard Rock Stadium field and into the medical tent before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the game.
You can click here if you want to take a look at the injury, but beware: it's pretty gruesome.
Allen was drafted by the Jets out of Wisconsin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He tallied 334 rushing yards and three total touchdowns as a rookie and, through three games so far in 2025, has rushed for 50 yards and a score on 14 carries.
New York is down 10-3 to the Dolphins at halftime.